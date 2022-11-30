Brazilian lawmakers have passed a resolution urging US authorities to drop the charges against Julian Assange. In a letter sent to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, the parliamentarians express their opposition to the extradition of Assange, to be tried in North American territory, and “warn that this fact would create a negative precedent for freedom of expression and the free exercise of the press worldwide”.

Support for the journalist was expressed in a meeting of the benches of the Federation, in the Chamber of Deputies, which was attended by the editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, Kristinn Hraffsson, and Joseph Farrell, ambassador of WikiLeaks.

Here is the text of the letter: “We write to you as Brazilian parliamentarians to express our collective concern over the US request for the extradition of the journalist and publisher, Julian Paul Assange, from the United Kingdom to the United States”, they argue in the Spanish letter, which then underlines the influence that “the precedent of this extradition would create for freedom of expression and of the press throughout the world”. (continued)

The political nature of the crime prohibits extradition

The indictment filed against Assange on June 24, 2020 contains 18 charges, all relating exclusively to the 2010 release of US government documents. Charges 1 through 17 were made under the American Espionage Act dating back to 1917, despite the fact that espionage is widely recognized as a political crime under international law.”

“The UK-US extradition treaty, which formed the basis of the extradition request, specifically prohibits extradition for political offences. As do the 1957 European Convention on Extradition and the European Convention on Human Rights or the Model of the United Nations Extradition Treaty, the Interpol Constitution and other bilateral treaties ratified by the United States. This principle is also enshrined in the Inter-American System of Human Rights”.

Assange, according to the Brazilians, “adopts practices that are essentially investigative journalism, which include receiving classified information from a source within the government, when publishing this information is in the public interest. The charges against him would criminalize these practices, which are protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution”. Then Obama’s position that he was right is recalled, when he “refused to prosecute Assange for espionage, because it is a criminalization of the exercise of journalism.”

(by Rossella Guadagnini)