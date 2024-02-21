Julian Assange, the co-founder of WikiLeaks, is not in the courtroom today in London where the British High Court's ruling is expected on his appeal against extradition to the United States. You can read it on the Wikileaks account 'X'. ''As the second and final day of the crucial hearing begins in London, Julian Assange is once again unable to attend due to serious health problems,'' he read.

Assange was not present in the courtroom yesterday either and his lawyer, Ed Fitzgerald, explained at the opening of the hearing that his client is not well and, despite having permission to participate in person, remained in the maximum security prison in Belmarsh in London. She has been here since 2019, without having undergone any trial, awaiting extradition to the United States.