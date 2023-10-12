“Julian Assange’s life, Australian democracy and sovereignty will be destroyed if he is extradited.” As Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to travel to the United States on October 23 to meet with President Biden, the call in this petition to stop his extradition and free Assange has never been more urgent.” appeal from Australian supporters of the WikiLeaks founder on Change.org, “Free Julian Assange, before it’s too late. Sign to STOP the USA Extradition”.

By October 23, 2023, “the publisher and journalist will have spent 4 years, 6 months and 12 days, or 1656 days in Belmarsh maximum security prison. His family fears they will lose him forever if he is extradited to the United States. The Time is running out to secure his freedom as his health deteriorates and the UK High Court is soon set to decide whether to hear a final appeal from Assange, a decision expected in October.”

“A momentum is developing around the world calling firstly for an end to the persecution and secondly to the arbitrary detention of Assange – concludes the petition – The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, signed this petition on 23 May 2022 and he is signatory No. 710,753 of what is now more than 780 thousand signatures.”