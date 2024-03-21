The US Department of Justice is considering whether to allow WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange to plead ''guilty to mishandling classified information'', i.e. an admission of reduced culpability. The Wall Street Journal writes this, citing well-informed sources. This would open up the possibility of an agreement that could lead to Assange's release from Belmarsh maximum security prison in London where he has been detained since 2019 without having undergone any trial.

Assange, 52, is fighting a long legal battle with the British government to avoid being extradited to the United States and facing trial there for publishing thousands of classified military documents and diplomatic cables from Washington.

On February 21, lawyers James Lewis and Claire Dobbin, who represented the United States during a hearing at the High Court in London, claimed that the Australian journalist had ''put lives at risk'' by leaking confidential US documents and for this plea should be extradited to face American justice.