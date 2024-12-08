The final 2-2 in the Betis-Barcelona bore the signature of Assane. The green and white footballer successfully finished off an assist from Aitor to establish the tie at the Benito Villamarín. It was Assane’s reunion with the goal in LaLiga since he had not seen a goal in the championship since the previous season.

The winger’s emergence into the First Division was striking. In fact, he scored on the day of his debut. On the seventh day of the championship, Betis coach, Manuel Pellegrini, included Assane in the starting eleven of the away match against Grenade. And the footballer responded by scoring the first goal of a match that ended 1-1.

Three days later, the winger was back in the starting lineup and once again found his way to the goal. In the green and white victory against Valencia (3-0) at the Benito Villamarín, Assane opened the scoring. Since October 1, 2023, the Betis footballer had not seen the goal again in the First Division championship. Yes in competitions such as the Copa del Rey and Europa League. In the continental tournament, Assane scored a goal in the green and white victory against Sparta Prague (2-1). And in the first round of the Copa del Rey he also scored another goal in the Hernán Cortés-Betis (1-12).

So far in the 24-25 season, the green and white footballer had already scored. It happened in the Gévora-Betis (1-6) of the Copa del Rey, the day in which he scored the second goal for the Betic team. Regarding the assists section, Assane has given two in LaLiga. It happened in two home draws. In the match against Las Palmas (1-1) he offered a pass to Lo Celso and in the match against Athletic (1-1), Fornals.