



Assane Diao travels this Monday, January 6, to Italy to close his transfer to Como 1907 of Cesc Fábregas, who insisted a lot on his incorporation. Betis and the transalpine team have advanced the operation very seriously since the first days of the new year and, in the last few hours, with the player returning from Huesca to Seville, it has been completed. Since the agreement between clubs exists, the under 21 international winger with Spain has received permission from the Betic club to be able to travel to Italian lands, undergo the medical examination and sign with his new team until June 2029, something he will do during the afternoon -Today’s night.

It must be remembered that the operation has been closed on terms in which Como will pay 11.5 million euros for 80 percent of the player’s rights, with the remaining 20 percent still in the possession of Betis.

Como has bet heavily on Assane, after testing another Betic youth player like Rodri in the summer, and its coach, Cesc Fábregas, has convinced the footballer to be able to undertake an operation that leaves complete capital gains in the Betic coffers since he is a youth player. and that Betis has been in the 1:1 norm since last September.