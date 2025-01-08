Assane, in the official announcement of his signing for Como

The sale of the winger to Como for 11.5 million breaks green and white records



01/08/2025



Updated at 07:23h.





Assane was announced yesterday as a new player of the As Italian until June 2029 after this club reaches an agreement with the Betis for its transfer for 11.5 million euros for 80 percent of its rights, with…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only