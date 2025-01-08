The sale of the winger to Como for 11.5 million breaks green and white records
Assane was announced yesterday as a new player of the As Italian until June 2029 after this club reaches an agreement with the Betis for its transfer for 11.5 million euros for 80 percent of its rights, with…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Assane #highest #income #substitute #youngest #sale
Leave a Reply