He Real Betis and the Like 1907 They made official yesterday afternoon the transfer of Assane Diao to the Italian teamwith whom he has signed a relationship until the end of the 28-29 season. The footballer born in Senegal but raised in Spain, a national team with which he is an under-21 international, wanted say goodbye to the green and white fansafter three and a half years in the Heliopolitan discipline, with a thank you video that the Betic club published on its official profiles on social networks. Assane’s transfer to Como has been set 11.5 million euros for him 80 percent of the rights of the footballer raised in Extremadura, thus the Betic team keeps the remaining 20% ​​of a future movement.

«Hello Beticos, I was stopping by to thank you for these three and a half wonderful years, both to you and to all my teammates, to the coaching staff and to the club’s workers. They have been three wonderful years in which my family and I have really enjoyed Seville, its people and, above all, Betis. We thank everyone, especially Aitor, Antonio and Chucho for that first year in which they helped me a lot. From here also to Miguel Calzado, thank you very much for all the trust, and so for all the club’s workers. It has been a real pleasure to belong to and defend the Betis shield. From now on, from Italy you have one more Betician always supporting you. See you soon. A big hug »was the message that the Senegal winger dedicated to all the Heliopolitan fans.

With only 2,247 minutes as a Betic player and only 22 games as a starter, Assane has seen how the market did value his potential. It’s something that already happened in the summer with the interest true of clubs like Hoffenheim, Feyenoord or Porto but the operations could not take place due to different circumstances. Now everyone was clear that it was time to go out and take advantage of the positive current to consider this footballer in a window like this and Como’s offer has convinced everyone. With so few minutes played, Assane has been sold with less playing time that other players who did generate millionaire income with a short Betic exhibition like Chadi Riyadh (2,494 minutes), Luiz Felipe (2,756), Pau Lopez (3,150), Fabian (3,493) or Ricardo Oliveira (3,701).

And it is that the full capital gain What Assane leaves behind, who arrived at Betis in 2021 for free from Ballon de Cádiz, will serve so that the club can reorganize your transfer market this January which is expected to be moved. At 19 years old, Assane is the youngest player in the first team (although he always played with the reserve number, number 38) who has been transferred by the Green and Whites. He surpasses in precocity Ceballos, who left for Real Madrid at the age of 20, and Ismael, who was also recruited by Atlético de Madrid at the age of 20.