

01/03/2025



Updated at 1:09 p.m.





Among the footballers of the Real Betis called up for the Copa del Rey match against the SD Huesca will be Assane Diao. This was confirmed by the Verdiblanco coach, Manuel Pellegrini, in the press conference held this Friday.

The winger is in the news these days at Betis for his possible transfer to Italian football. When the green and white coach was asked about the player’s situation and the winter transfer market that had just begun, he commented that “perhaps he wouldn’t make it to the six in the afternoon flight if we started talking about those who are leaving and those who are arriving.” . Everyone can make offers, reject them. I think it’s not the time. “He is summoned and will be on the list of summoned players.”

Those who are not available for Betis’ first match in 2025 are Bartra, Marc Roca, Fornals, Bellerín and William. «Pablo (Fornals) had a problem in the same sector, we considered that it was not advisable to rush him. I see Marc Roca as more advanced compared to how he was before the Christmas break. He is already doing work in the field, his ankle is more normal. It is normal for Bartra to have discomfort after almost a year having played several games in a row. For next week I think it will be in condition,” Pellegrini commented this Friday.

The one who is in a position to be called up is the goalkeeper Rui Silva, as the Green and White coach himself has indicated.