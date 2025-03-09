



He Betis transferred during the last winter signing market to Assane Diao to the As Italian. The footballer left 11.5 million euros in the Verdiblanco team, although the Heliopolitan team 20% of the rights were reserved of the attacker who now shines in the Italian series under the orders of Spanish CESC Fàbregas. So much so, that the Catalan coach revealed yesterday that Assane will be summoned for the next break by the selection of Senegal And that is also in the prelist of Luis de la Fuente for the absolute Spanish team.

«Assane Diao will be on the Senegal list and is in the Prelist of Spain Sub 21. We all have to adapt to this situation, but always remembering that what takes you there is the performance and work you do on the pitch day after day. Then, obviously, the most important thing is that you never distract yourself and keep tension and attention. It is his decision. I talked to him yesterday, because, when you are a 19 -year -old player and everyone starts telling you that you have scored five goals and now you have to make a decision it is very easy for your head to go elsewhere; It is natural, something very normal. A little of my work is to make him understand that he does not forget what he brought so here. This choice is a beautiful, not difficult choice”Fàbregas said.

Assane Diao has been part of the Spanish team in lower categories, but now I could finally take another international path. The Extremaduran footballer has played 10 meetings with him as he has scored five goals.

In the showcase

The good level offered by Assane Diao, 19, has made several important clubs in England and Italy already think about signing the footballer that Betis maintains 20% of the rights. The Newcastle United and Inter Milan are the clubs that have most strongly sounded as Assume’s suitors.