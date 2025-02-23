



Assane Diao He left during the month of January transferred to As From the Italian Serie. The Bétic 20% were kept of the rights of the attacker of 19 years. Assane has caused immediate impact on its new club with which it already adds Five goals in just eight games.

The last one has achieved this Sunday in the victory that his team has achieved to which he arrived at the match as leader of Serie A: Napoli (2-1). Associating with Nico Paz, another of the great talents of the team that directs Cesc Fàbregas, Assane got the goal of the triumph in the 77th minute of the game.

He has seen Assane Puerta in the last three games of his team (Juventus, Fiorentina and Naples) and is EThe youngest player of the competition to have scored at least four goals this course. For all this, in Italy, market rumors that place the young attacker in the workforce of one of the country’s great teams. Betis would receive a succulent income when the player was transferred.

Before leaving, Assane had played this campaign with Betis 19 official matches in which he managed to celebrate two goals. In total, in his journey as Verdiblanco, he participated in 47 duels getting six goals. There is, therefore, just one goal to match his numbers with Betis in much less games.