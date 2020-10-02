Highlights: Two women murdered in Karbi Anglong, Assam

On suspicion of committing black magic, the mob beaten both their lives

Police said, nine people have been arrested in the case so far

After killing, the two heads were severed, the torso burned in the fire

Guwahati

A shocking case has come to light in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. On the suspicion of sorcery, two people including a woman were beaten to death and then beheaded their bodies and set them on fire. A senior police official said the angry mob had accused the duo of committing ‘black magic’. People had alleged that due to this black magic, a teenager was killed in Rohimapur village of Dokmoka police station area.

Superintendent of Police Debjit Deuri said that the incident came to light on Thursday after some locals complained. So far nine people have been arrested in this case. It is said that the teenager Rashmi Gaur had named two people from Rohimapur village a day before her death on September 29 and claimed that she had fallen ill due to her ‘black magic’.



Two girls accused of being ill due to witchcraft

On the third day after Rashmi’s death, another girl claimed to have ‘black magic’ on both of them at the village headman’s house and that she had fallen ill due to this. SP Deuri said, “The villagers then lynched Ramwati and Bijoy Gaur and took their bodies to a hill nearby. There he cut off his head near Rashmi Gaur’s funeral site and set him on fire. ‘



Nine including two women arrested in the case so far

The SP said that senior police officers and acting magistrate Jintu Bora visited the spot and collected remains from the pyre besides soil samples. The officer said that a case has been registered and nine people including two women have been arrested. Weapons have also been seized. He said that the search for the remaining accused is on.