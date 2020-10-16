Highlights: Superintendent of Police Sanjit Krishna arrested in Assam Police recruitment exam paper leak case

Before arresting Krishna, he was interrogated at the police headquarters in the state

The officer also said that he would seek his custody after being produced in court on Friday

Guwahati

Kumar Sanjit Krishna, the brother of the Superintendent of Police and the Chief Secretary of the state was arrested on Thursday night in the Assam Police Recruitment Exam form. This information was given by an official. Before arresting Krishna, he was interrogated at the state police headquarters for a long time.

“He will be produced in court on Friday and we will seek his custody,” the official said. He said that Krishna reached the state police headquarters in Ulubari area around 11 am and was questioned for several hours by the top officials of Assam Police. He said that he was feared absconding on Wednesday. A senior official said that at around 6 pm, Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials took him to his headquarters, which is located just 200 meters from the Assam Police headquarters in the same area. Krishna was then taken for medical examination and other formalities.

Some accused have already been arrested

The senior police officer was questioned for several hours on Monday and Tuesday. The officer said Krishna was the Superintendent of Police in Karimganj district, where the question paper was allegedly leaked at his behest at his residence in the presence of other accused. Some of these accused have already been arrested. Krishna’s official residence at Karimganj was investigated on Sunday and Tuesday while his private residence in Guwahati was searched on Wednesday.