Even in Assam in the midst of the Kovid-19 crisis, if schools open next month, many parents do not want to send their children to schools. A group of parents said this. A senior education department official said that the state government is likely to consider the reopening of schools for students above 6th standard from November 1. However, no order has been issued for this. Some parents along with teachers suggested that the school should be closed for the whole year and the government should declare 2020 as ‘Kovid-19 years’. Many parents say they do not want to send their children to school until the Kovid vaccine arrives.According to the latest Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Central Government, the Center has allowed the States and Union Territories to take a decision on reopening schools in a graded manner from 15 October. Many school authorities believe the government’s decision to reopen educational institutions will be “a bit early” given the increasing number of infections and rising mortality rates. Already, students from class IX to class 12th have been allowed to attend school on a voluntary basis with the written consent of their parents.

Former DGP said – waste of the year is not an issue

Former Assam Special Director General of Police Anil Kumar Jha said clearly that I will not send my daughter to school until a vaccine is introduced or the situation improves. Jha said that wasting of the academic year is not a big issue for school children. The Central Government may bring a notification in this regard and may give a relaxation in the job or retirement age in view of the loss of this particular year. Jha’s daughter studies in second grade. Expressing similar sentiments, Assam Public Service Commission member Sanjib Gohain Barua said that the opening of schools after the festive season is a matter of concern as the cases of Kovid-19 are expected to increase.

Support online studies

Barua’s daughter is a 12th standard student. He said that after months of stay at home, children would naturally be excited to meet their friends and may make a mistake in following the norms of social distance required to prevent the spread of infection. Barua supported continuing the online studies for a few more months until the Kovid-19 cases declined, although he agreed that the benefits of studying while in the classroom could not be ruled out.

People asked – why is it hurried?

His daughter Anuragini Gohain Barua said that she was disappointed to miss the fun of the last year of her school life. Sitanath Lahkar, president of SBOA Educational Society (NE Circle), reported that when high schools and colleges in Assam were partially reopened in Assam in September, many students and teachers were reported to have been infected with Kovid-19. He said, ‘Will it not happen again? Why is it too early to open schools? While the state Health Minister himself has said that the situation in Assam is serious.