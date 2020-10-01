BJP leader Diban Deka, one of the main accused in the Assam Police recruitment scam, surrendered to the police in Barpeta district of the state. He was taken into custody and the party expelled him on Thursday. A police officer said that Deka and former DIG P.K. Dutta was absconding since the scam surfaced.Deka surrendered in Pathcharkucci area on Wednesday night, soon after he was taken into custody. The officer said that he has been brought to Guwahati for questioning. Deka was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup, from where he was remanded in the custody of the crime branch of the Guwahati Municipal Police for five days. A BJP spokesperson said that the party’s state unit expelled him with immediate effect after his arrest. Deka has identified himself on Facebook as a member of the National Executive of the BJP Kisan Morcha and had contested the 2011 Assam Assembly election as a BJP candidate and was also expected to contest the 2021 assembly election.

Former DIG still missing

The written examination for recruitment of Disarmed Sub Inspectors in Assam Police was canceled on 20 September, when its form was leaked on social media. With his arrest, more than 25 people have been arrested in this case so far. Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) President Pradeep Kumar resigned on September 27, taking ‘moral responsibility’. The police had issued a ‘look out notice’ against both Deka and Dutta and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information that would help in their arrest. The former DIG is still not known. He is suspected to be somewhere near the Indo-Nepal border.