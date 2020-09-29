Highlights: Police recruitment exam was in Assam on 20 September

The question paper became public even before the police recruitment examination, there was a stir in the state

So far, police arrested 20 people, main accused still out of arrest

The reward announced on the main accused former DIG and BJP leader

Chief Minister re-constituted board, new board will conduct examination

Guwahati

Seven more people have been arrested in Assam for leaking police recruitment question papers. After the arrest of seven people, the total number of arrest accused has increased to twenty. Here the former DIG and BJP leader, the main accused in the paper leak, are still out of the hold. DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant has declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on the two absconding accused.

Chief Minister Sarbadanand Sonowal has also re-constituted the State Level Police Recruitment Board in this matter. This board will now re-conduct the recruitment of police recruitment canceled on 20 September. The DGP said that those involved in leaking examination question papers for the recruitment of sub-inspectors will be arrested irrespective of any political party or any post. Mahant said, ‘We are looking at arresting former DIG PK Dutta and Diban Deka. They are absconding. To catch them, we have declared a reward of one lakh rupees over the two.

Lookout notice issued against Dutta

Regarding both the main accused, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said, “We have issued a lookout notice against Dutta so that he cannot leave the country.” All related information about them has been released. Singh said a separate case would be registered against his unaccounted assets. He said that Dutta has four luxury hotels and several residential properties in Guwahati, 1600 bighas of land in Cachar district, Dibrugarh and apartments in other parts of the country.



BJP leader expressed fear of murder

Deka, who described himself as an executive member of the BJP Kisan Morcha on Facebook, said on Thursday that he was involved in the examination process and has now left ‘Assam’ as the scandal involves ‘quite large and corrupt officials’ of the Assam Police, Which can lead to ‘killing them at any time’. The DGP said that investigation of the case is going on simultaneously in several districts and cases have been registered in Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur and Nalbari districts. The question paper for the written examination of 597 posts of sub-inspectors in Assam Police was leaked on 20 September and was canceled within minutes of the commencement of the examination. Around 66 thousand candidates appeared for the exam at 154 centers across the state.