Assam government is going to take big initiative to reduce the dropout of girls. The government has planned to give hundred rupees per day to girls coming to school every day. This announcement was made by the state education minister Himanta Biswa Sharma.

The minister said that the government will give 100 rupees per day to the girl students when they come to school every day. He said that the government will transfer 1500 to 2000 rupees to the bank account of every girl student doing graduation and post graduation from the end of January. Girls can buy books with these money.

Initiative to reduce dropout of female students

This scheme of the government is being seen as a scheme to woo girls before the assembly elections. The minister said, ‘We had made this plan last year. Under the scheme, the benefit was given to the school and college going girl students so that their dropout could be reduced. But the plan could not be implemented due to Corona virus.

Scooty to get 15,000 girl students in February

Himanta Biswa Sharma arrived at a government function in Sivasagar. In this program, last year, motorbikes were distributed to the students who passed Inter from the first division. In this program, 948 girl students were given scooters while more than 15,000 girls would be given scooters in February.

Scooty to be purchased for 144.30 crores

The minister said that the government will continue to provide two-wheelers to the girl students, even if only one lakh students pass the inter-first division. He said that in 2020, 22,245 students have passed the first division. The government will spend Rs 144.30 crore to give motorbikes to these girl students.