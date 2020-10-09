Assam’s Guwahati High Court has criticized the Assam government for setting up detention centers inside the jail. The court has asked the state government to submit an action report on the steps taken to set up detention centers outside the jail. For this, the Government of Assam has been given 10 days. It is worth noting that at present, there are 6 detention centers, where ‘illegal foreigners’ are kept. All these centers are built inside the jail premises.Hearing the case, Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua rejected the state government’s rationale of complying with the Union Home Ministry’s 2018 directive to declare a part of the jail premises as a detention center. The court, while hearing a series of petitions filed in this regard on Wednesday, said that even the guidelines issued for detention centers stated that detention centers would be set up outside the jail premises.

Government should rent private buildings if not suitable accommodation: Court

The court told the state government that if suitable houses are not available, the state government can rent private buildings for detention centers. Officials told the court that Detention Center for illegal foreigners is being set up in Matia Golpara district, 150 km from Guwahati. Officials said that it is being made as per the guidelines set by the central government.

Please tell that a petition has been filed in the High Court regarding the Detention Centers made for foreigners in Assam. This petition has been filed on behalf of a team of lawyers and social workers. Renowned lawyer Nilay Dutta argued in the court on behalf of the petitioners.

