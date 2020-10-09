Highlights: Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sharma announced, all government madrasas in the state will be closed

There is no provision for giving religious education through public money, so government madrasas will not be operated.

Notification of this order will be released next month, now the political boil on the order

Guwahati

The state government has taken a big decision in Assam. Himanta Biswa Sharma, a minister in the government, has announced that all government madrassas in the state will be closed. He said that there is no provision for giving religious education with public money, so government madrasas will no longer be operated. Notification of this order will be released next month.

Talking to journalists in Guwahati, the minister said, ‘Any religious education institution will not be run with government funds. We are going to release its notification number and it will be implemented immediately. We cannot say anything about the operation of private madrasas. ‘

AIUDF said, the government will reverse its decision

On this statement of the Assam government, the head of AIUDF and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal said that if the BJP’s state government closes the government madrasas, then their government will reopen them. Assembly elections are proposed in the state next year. If his party comes with a majority, they will reopen all the government-shuttered madrasas.



‘Religious education does not happen in a secular country with government funds’

Earlier in February, Himanta announced that the government was preparing to shut down not only the state government-run madrasas but also government Sanskrit schools. He later clarified that government funds cannot be spent for any religious education in a secular country. Now on Thursday, he said that the matter of Sanskrit education is different.

There are 6 madrasas in the state government

614 madrasas in Assam are operated by the government. There are 900 private seminaries. Almost all madrasas are run by Jamial Ulma. At the same time, there are about 100 Sanskrit institutions in the state and 500 private. Every year the government spends 3 to 4 crore rupees on madrasas, while Sanskrit institutions spend about 1 crore rupees every year.

Madarsa Board and Sanskrit Board did adjustment 2 years ago

Two years ago the state government made body changes governing Sanskrit and Madrasas. All the madrasas of the State Madrasa Education Board were converted under the Secondary Board of Education Assam and the Sanskrit Board under the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University.