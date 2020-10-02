Two people, including a woman, were brutally murdered in a remote village in Assam on suspicion of witchcraft. Not only this, after the murder, the accused severed both their heads and then burnt the corpse. While taking action in the case, the police has arrested 9 people so far.According to the information received, a girl was killed in remote Rohimapur village under Dokmoka police station in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. The villagers carried out this vandalism by accusing 2 people including a woman of ‘black magic’. The matter came to light on Thursday, when some local people reported to the police.

Police officer Debajit Deuri said, “The victims of vandalism have been identified. The villagers took the bodies of the two to the hill after mob lynching. And after cutting his head there, he was set on fire. 9 people have been arrested after the case was registered.