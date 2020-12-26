Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam on Saturday. Along with inaugurating several major development projects, he addressed a public meeting. Amit Shah news said that in the first 5 years, sometimes a Prime Minister used to come to the Northeast, but within 6 years Modi has himself visited the Northeast 30 times and has brought the gift every time.

He said, ‘Once upon a time, separatists used to run their agenda in all the states here, holding guns in the hands of youth. Today all those organizations have joined the mainstream and today the youth are competing with the youth from all over the world with their new startups. Praising Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the Home Minister said that under his leadership a lot of work has been done for the tea gardens of Assam. First of all, by opening bank accounts of 7.20 lakh people, the work has been done to protect them from middlemen.



Assembly elections next year in Assam

Assembly elections are due next year in Assam. In view of this, the visit of the Union Home Minister is considered very important. Home Minister Amit Shah said, ‘The journey of development in Assam for nearly four and a half years has been carried forward by the pair of Sarbananda Sonowal and Hemant Vishwa Sharma here under the leadership of Modi ji. Today there is going to be a huge program to unite Assam, to unite the people of Assam, to connect Assam with India, and to bring the message of Guru Shankar Dev to the world within Assam. ‘

‘Modiji showed what he said during election journey’

He said, ‘I am feeling very happy that the birthplace of Srimanta Shankar Dev was captured by the intruders. By emptying it today, Hemant Vishwa Sharma and our Chief Minister are going to do the task of perpetuating the great memory of Shankar Dev for a long time. Shah said that there was a time of agitations in Assam, there were agitations on different things, hundreds of youth were killed. The peace of Assam was disturbed and the development of Assam was halted. Modi had said in the 2013 election campaign that unless eastern India develops, India’s development is impossible. In 2014, the people of the country made Modi ji the Prime Minister, he has expressed the words of Modi ji.

‘Government of North-East Development Placed at Center’

The Home Minister further said, ‘Modi ji has run the government for 6 years keeping the development of the Northeast at the center. I am confident that our government will continue to serve the Northeast in the future. Today the foundation stone of 11 law colleges has been laid under the state. Assam has private law colleges and a very old school. Assam has given CJI to this country as Gogoi Sahab.