This is the third time floods have hit the northeastern state of Assam this year. For the third time this year, Assam is facing flood situation due to continuous rains for the past few days. According to the latest information, about 1.8 lakh people in five districts of the state have been affected by the floods. One person also died in these.According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority’s daily flood report, one person died of drowning at Kampur in Nagaon district. With this, the number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents in the state rose to 118.

The authority said that over 1.78 lakh people in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts have been affected by the floods. He said that 155 villages are currently flooded and crop spread over 6,437 hectares has been destroyed. The departments have set up 25 relief camps for flood affected people.