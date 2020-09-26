New Delhi Schools were closed for a long time due to Corona virus infection. At the same time, in order to reduce the burden of students’ syllabus in this session, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has removed some syllabus from the syllabus. On which the Congress in Assam has lodged a strong protest against Jawaharlal Nehru’s policies, Ayodhya controversy and the removal of chapters on Gujarat riots from the state board’s Class XII syllabus.

Leader of Opposition Devavrata Saikia has written a letter to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. In this, he has urged the AHSEC to direct some policies related to the students’ syllabus and to maintain the contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru. Saikia said that any step to reduce the academic burden of the students would be welcomed, but they object to the removed chapters.

Leader of Opposition Devavrata Saikia says that the removal of chapters on Jawaharlal Nehru’s foreign policy and the “Poverty removal” campaign launched by former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi may be a wrong decision. Saikia said in his letter “Any unbiased person would accept that Pandit Nehru laid the foundation of modern India by emphasizing the industrialization of the country through scientific technology. Similarly, Pandit Nehru signed the Panchsheel Agreement with China And the neighboring country recently said that it still wanted a bilateral agreement. “

The letter said that political opponents like Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current Defense Minister Shri Rajnath Singh have also publicly acknowledged Pandit Nehru’s unique contribution to nation building and nurturing democratic values. Saikia said that “over the years, a concerted campaign is being focused on the part of some people to tarnish Jawaharlal Nehru’s image and deny his contribution to the nation”.

