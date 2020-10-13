Guwahati BJP leader Satya Ranjan protested against feeding beef to animals at the zoo. The leader led the protesters as well as showed a strong stand against cow slaughter.

At the same time, other protesters, including the BJP leader, stopped a van coming to the zoo, which contained beef, from going inside. Demanding not to feed the animals, he said that if the zoo administration and the Assam government do not agree to the demand, they will have to bear the consequences. Which will not be good at all.

Cow slaughter is not considered fair in Hindu society, we will not let it happen – BJP leader

Speaking to the media, the BJP leader said that killing of cow in Hindu society can never be considered right and proper. We stand against cow slaughter. And the way animals are fed cow meat in the zoo, it hurts our Hindu society. Which we will not allow. We want the zoo administration to serve the meat of any other animal to the animals and not that of the cow.

Mansions of sambar deer should be served to animals- Satya Ranjan

He said that there are a lot of sambar deer in the zoo, due to which male deer are kept away from them. In such a situation, the meat of sambar deer should be served to the animals. Forest officer Tejas Mariswamy says that the animals of the zoo are not served the meat of non-vegetarian animals. Also the sambar deer is a wild animal, and they cannot be killed.

At the same time, the Central Zoo Authority has recommended to eat non-vegetarian animals in view of the case.

