Highlights: The bill related to the closure of all government madrasas in Assam introduced in the assembly

The Education Minister said, ‘The bill is not meant to control and close private madrasas’

Government madrasas in Assam will be closed and converted into schools from 1 April 2021

Guwahati

Assam has assembly elections next year and in view of this, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has already made a big bet. The Sarbananda Sonowal government of the state introduced a bill on April 1, 2021 to close all government madrasas in the state and convert them into schools.

Despite the opposition’s objection, Education Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma introduced the Assam Repeal Bill, 2020 on the first day of the three-day winter session of the Assembly. The Bill proposes to repeal the two existing laws, the Assam Madarsa Education (Provincialization) Act, 1995 and the Assam Madarsa Education (Provincialization of Service of Employees and Reorganization of Madrasa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.



No change in salaries and service conditions of teachers and other staff

Sharma said, ‘The bill is not meant to control and close private madrasas. He said that the word ‘private’ was mistakenly included in the statement of the goals and objectives of the Bill. He said that all madrasas would be converted into upper primary, upper and secondary schools and there would be no change in the salaries, allowances and service conditions of teachers and non-teaching staff. The minister had earlier said that there are 610 government-run madrasas in Assam.