Highlights: A few months before the assembly elections, Congress suffered a setback in Assam

Two Congress MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

Congress MLAs met Amit Shah during his visit to Guwahati

The number of MLAs in the Congress Legislative Assembly has now come down to 20

Guwahati

In Assam, two Congress MLAs and a senior leader of the Bodo organization joined the BJP on Tuesday, a few months before the assembly elections. Join the ruling party in the presence of former Assam PWD minister and Congress MLA from Golaghat, Ajanta Niog, Congress’s Lakhipur MLA Rajdeep Gowala and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Bollendra Mushaheri, BJP state president Ranjit Kumar Das and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went.

Musaheri is a former BPF MLA, a BJP ally since 2016. Gowla has been the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the assembly. With two MLAs leaving the party and the death of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and former Speaker Pranab Gogoi, the number of MLAs in the Congress Legislative Assembly has come down to 20.



Both MLAs in BJP after meeting Amit Shah

Niog and Gowala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a two-day visit to Guwahati on Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi expelled Niog from the party on charges of anti-party activities. According to political analysts, the exit of two senior Congress leaders before the Assembly elections in April-May next year is a major setback for the party.



Ajanta got angry on Congress as soon as he joined BJP

After joining the BJP, Niog said, ‘Congress is a’ leaderless and directionless ‘organization which acts like a private limited party.’ He also condemned the Congress’ engagement with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a Muslim-dominated party in Assam.



Sarma said, Ajanta’s arrival will strengthen the party

Welcoming the new BJP members, Sarma said, ‘Congress leader Ajanta Niog has joined BJP. The party’s organization will be strengthened by his arrival. His political and administrative experience will help us throughout Assam. Rajdeep Gowala joining the BJP will also strengthen the party. Sarma is the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a BJP-led anti-Congress alliance.