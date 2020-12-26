new Delhi: Amit Shah, former BJP president and the country’s home minister, has blown the election trumpet from Aminggaon in Guwahati. Amit Shah may have come to Guwahati to attend a government program, but his aggressive attitude showed how important the election of Assam is to him. He not only gave a sharp reply to the separatist organizations but also took a dig at the Congress. Congress and separatist organizations blamed for Assam’s plight.

A stampede has started in the Congress camp as soon as Amit Shah reaches Assam. One Congress MLA resigned while two other MLAs may also resign sooner rather than later. It is being said that three Congress MLAs will meet the Home Minister late Saturday and join the BJP.

Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati late on Friday night to attend the Assam Darshan program of the Assam government. Addressing a program organized on Saturday at Aminggaon ground, five kilometers from the city of Guwahati, Shah said that at one time all the states of Assam and Northeast were burning in the fire of the movement. But now the entire North East including Assam is headed towards development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress was once again on his target. He blamed the Congress for the backwardness of Assam and said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had been an MP from Assam for 18 years but could not solve the royalty issue of Assam. Whereas after becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi resolved this issue. Separatist organizations were also targeted at him. He said that soon after the elections, the agitators will again confuse the people, but what has Assam got so far from their agitation?

What does Amit Shah’s visit mean?

Amit Shah’s visit just before the Assam elections is considered very important in many ways. Assam is being seen as a laboratory in the country regarding the two most prominent issues of BJP, NRC and CAA. On the orders of the Supreme Court, the work of NRC was first started in Assam in the country. In this, more than 90 percent work has been done. It is a different matter that after the coming of the CAA Act and the questions raised about the draft NRC, the work of NRC has stopped at the moment. But if Assam gets out of BJP’s hands for any reason, it will be a big blow to BJP. Because the BJP does not want that the opposition to the CAA and NRC that it was attacking, the same opposition should attack them after the election.

That is why Amit Shah, former BJP president, has started preparing the roadmap for the BJP’s return to Assam at any cost. Shah believes that it is not possible to get the key to power in any state until the organization progresses in solidarity. While the Chief Minister may be Sarbananda Sonowal in Assam, Hemant Vishwa Sarma is known as Super CM. If this is the biggest strength of BJP, then it is also the biggest weakness. In such a situation, the biggest challenge will be for the BJP to keep the Pawar balance.

If sources are to be believed, Amit Shah held a long meeting with the two leaders on Friday night and organized and instructed them to contest elections. Also, the organization has been asked to be fully activated. On Saturday night, Shah is also going to have a meeting with the Assam BJP Core Committee on this subject.

Burglar in Congress stronghold

Whenever Amit Shah goes to a state, political agitation intensifies. If sources are to be believed, before his arrival, the story of three Congress MLAs joining BJP was written. If sources are to be believed, Congress MLAs Ajanta, Rajdeep Gwala and Bhuvan Tegu will join BJP after meeting Amit Shah late on Saturday night, which is being considered a major setback for the Congress.

In Assam, Amit Shah asked- Can Congress and other parties stop infiltration?