Assam forest officials on Tuesday seized the engine of a freight train. It is the engine of the same freight train on which an elephant and its baby died inside the Lumding Reserve Forest on 27 September. Describing the incident as a murder, the engine of the goods train is believed to be the weapon used for the murder. This is the first time such an action has been taken.

Assam’s Minister of Environment and Forests Parimal Sukhabaidya said that elephants should stop dying on the tracks. He said that the forest department will not fail to take a tough stand against the railways.

Forest department is conducting investigation

Divisional forest officer Rajib Das has been appointed as the investigating officer by the forest department, he said, ‘The engine of the train is like a weapon of murder. We are required to seize the weapon used in a crime. This is the engine of the train … It is like a murder weapon. ‘

Train driver and co-driver suspended

Chief Wildlife Warden of Assam Mahendra Kumar Yadav said that the Forest Department has shown strictness in the case against railway officials under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Railways had conducted an internal inquiry into the matter. The loco pilot and his assistant were suspended. The engine was seized on Tuesday. Yadav said that the railway authorities have been given written instructions to restrict the speed of trains in the areas inside the Lumding Reserve as there is movement of wild elephants.

Engine delivered in 45 days custody

Northeast Frontier Railway officials claimed that the engine was released after it was seized. Das said, ‘The engine has been confiscated and given in railway custody for 45 days. We will withdraw the engine whenever we need it for testing purposes. If there is an incident with the engine while in the custody of the Railways, it will be entirely the responsibility of the Railways.