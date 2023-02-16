By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Assaí is on the way to becoming a “corporation”, a company with dispersed capital, said the president of the Brazilian wholesale, Belmiro Gomes, this Thursday, in the face of a gradual loss of influence by the controlling shareholder Casino over the company. company.

The French group has been indicating a reduction in its power in Assaí, including the sale of part of its stake at the end of last year in an operation worth 2.68 billion reais.

“The path is for Assaí to become a ‘corporation’”, said Gomes in a conference call with analysts. “This will be very evident in the steps we are going to take forward,” he added.

Gomes indicated that new changes to the company’s bylaws should be announced in the coming months to consolidate this new governance. According to him, Assaí works with two consultancies to assess these measures.

In December, Assaí included in its bylaws the need for a shareholder endorsement, via the general meeting, to carry out transactions with related parties that exceed 100 million reais. The movement, according to the company’s president, gave more comfort to minority shareholders.

Casino, which is also the largest shareholder in GPA, which owns Pão de Açúcar, holds around 30.5% of Assaí’s shares, with the rest of the shares freely circulating in the market, and most of the seats on the Board of Wholesale Management.

Assaí will renew its Board later this year, in another step that should consolidate Casino’s exit from the company’s control.

“The renewal of the Board will provide yet another demonstration”, said Gomes, in reference to the company’s route to becoming a “corporation”. “We are very much aligned with our controlling shareholder in that regard,” he added.

The movement comes at a time when the French group is going through a debt reduction strategy with the sale of assets.

SALES INCREASING

Gomes said that this year’s data so far show higher sales on a same-store and total basis, while the company expects to register in 2023 a profit before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) at the same levels as the previous year.

Assaí intends to finalize this year the conversion of the Extra hypermarkets acquired from GPA, a market movement that increased its financial leverage.

As the conversions are completed, Assaí expects to reduce the net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio to a level close to 2 times at the end of 2023 and around 1.5 times in 2024. At the end of last year, this ratio was 2. 19 times.

The company plans to open around 40 stores this year, after 60 openings in 2022, of which 37 in just the last three months of last year, which included 33 conversions after purchasing Extra points.

At the conference, the executive told analysts that the prospect of a potentially tougher-than-expected scenario for the yield curve in 2023, as well as a slowdown in inflation, does not change the company’s scenario for the year.

Assaí released the night before the net profit of 406 million reais in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 7.3% over a year earlier. At 1:18 pm (Brasília time), the company’s shares fell 2.39% on the stock exchange, while the Ibovespa dropped 0.86%.

(By Andre Romani)