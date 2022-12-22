Assaí Atacadista has more than 1,400 job openings in the five regions of the country. The opportunities are to work in the company’s stores, offices and distribution centers.

All job positions are effective and eligible for people with disabilities and cover different areas and positions, including leadership, technical and operational roles, as well as opportunities for those looking to start their first job and pursue a career in the self-service wholesale sector.

In addition, the company says it offers remuneration compatible with the market and benefits that include medical and dental care, cafeteria in the units, life insurance, basic food basket and baby layette for mothers and fathers, in addition to having a career plan with investments in the professional training of employees.

To participate in the selection process, simply access the website dedicated to vacancies created by the company and register at Gupy to apply for one of the vacancies offered.