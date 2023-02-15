SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Cash and carry chain Assaí announced on Wednesday that it had net profit of 406 million reais in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 7.3% over a year earlier.

Its operating result measured by adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) was 1.2 billion reais, an amount 29% higher than that of the same stage in 2021.

Analysts, on average, expected net income of around 318 million reais, with EBITDA of 1.15 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

The company announced that it intends to open around 40 stores this year, after 60 openings in 2022, of which 37 in just the last three months of last year, which included 33 conversions after the purchase of Extra points.

The company, controlled by the French Casino group, had a 10.5% same-store sales increase, with a gross margin of 17.2%, stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the balance sheet.

Assaí also expected to reduce its financial leverage with the support of cash generation, with the objective of a net debt/Ebitda ratio adjusted close to twice at the end of 2023 and around 1.5 times in 2024. At the end of last year, this ratio was 2.19 times.

(By Alberto Alerigi)