Pablo Marì, the Spanish Monza footballer who yesterday was stabbed with other people in the supermarket of a shopping center in Assago, in the Milan hinterland, will be operated on the same day. The player, who is not in danger of life, spent the night in the Niguarda hospital, where he was hospitalized after the attack. The attacker was stopped by Massimo Tarantino, a former football player and now a sports manager. “He was just screaming,” said the former Bologna, Inter and Napoli who, after blocking the stabber, handed him over to the military at the Corsico station (Milan). “I didn’t do anything, I’m not a hero,” he said. The conditions of the other injured people remain serious.