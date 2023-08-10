Al-Assad said in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “If we, as a state, are seeking to encourage this trade in Syria, then this means that we, as a state, have encouraged terrorists to come to Syria and carry out destruction and killing, because the result is the same, and I have said this on more than one occasion.” An occasion, and some of them are announced. If we put the people between terrorism on the one hand and drugs on the other, then we are destroying society and the country with our own hands, where is our interest?

He added, “Therefore, when they tried to use the issue of drugs recently by the Americans first and the West later and some regional countries for their political reasons against Syria, we were among the first enthusiasts and collaborators in order to combat this phenomenon because it is a dangerous phenomenon in every sense of the word, so it is illogical for the state to be with it.”

He continued, saying: “Even the gangs do not deal with countries, because they work in secret, coming from the far west and the far east, in order to pass secretly. They deal with people through bribery, so they cannot deal with a state because then it becomes an open trade, not a secret one.” .

He continued, “We were in dialogue with more than one Arab official who visited us in recent months or weeks, and this issue was one of the topics raised by Syria, and not only them, because we have a common interest with them in eliminating this phenomenon.”