The developments in Syria also triggered reactions from German politicians on Sunday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the fall of Syrian leader Bashar Al-Assad as “good news”. Assad had “brutally oppressed his own people, put countless lives on his conscience and forced numerous people to flee Syria, many of whom also came to Germany,” said Scholz.

In the evening he said: “Our thoughts today are with all the victims of the Assad regime.” The Federal Government stands on the side of all Syrians who are full of hope for a free Syria. These people fervently hoped that there would now be a chance to rebuild their country. It is now important that law and order is quickly restored in Syria, said Scholz. All minorities must enjoy protection now and in the future. There are also radical forces among the resistance fighters.

However, a political solution to the conflict in Syria is still possible. The federal government will judge those in power in the future based on “whether they make it possible for all Syrians to live in dignity and self-determination, defend Syria’s sovereignty against malicious interference from third parties and live in peace with their neighbors.”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement: “The end of Assad means a first big sigh of relief for millions of people in Syria after an eternity of the horrors of the Assad regime.” The country “must not now fall into the hands of other radicals – no matter what their guise .”

CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen described the end of President Bashar al-Assad’s rule in Syria as “a great liberation for the country and its people.” “Assad’s hell is over after 13 years,” Röttgen told the Mirror. Röttgen sees Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as the winners of this development. He has an immense interest in “that Syria does not fall apart in order to achieve the repatriation of the three million Syrians from Turkey.” It is currently too early to say whether Syrian refugees can also return from Germany, said Röttgen. “But there is momentum for stability. Europe must now approach Turkey and explore cooperation.”