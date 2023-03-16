Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on March 16 that he would meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan only after the withdrawal of Turkish troops from the SAR.

“As for the meeting with Erdogan, this is connected with reaching the stage when Turkey will be ready in a clear form and without any uncertainty for the complete withdrawal (of Turkish troops. – Ed.) from the territory of Syria, the cessation of support for terrorism and the return of the situation to that as it was before the start of the war in Syria. This is the only option in which my meeting with Erdogan can take place, ”he said in an interview with the agency. “RIA News”.

The Syrian leader wondered what was the value of the meeting if it did not lead to final results for the war in Syria.

He believes that Turkey has played a negative role in the war in Syria by supporting organizations that Damascus considers terrorist and by bringing its troops into Syrian territory. In addition, Assad called Turkey an occupying state.

At the same time, the Syrian president noted the role of Russia as an intermediary between the Syrian and Turkish sides. Among the foundations on which “Russian policy is based”, he listed respect for international law, recognition of the sovereignty of states, rejection of terrorism, respect for the territorial integrity of Syria and the sovereignty of the Syrian state on its territory, as well as the need for the withdrawal of illegitimate foreign armed forces from Syria.

“To this end, Russia is working together with Syria, making attempts to resolve the sites in Geneva, Astana and other cities. All these (negotiations. – Ed.) have one goal – the restoration of stability in Syria, ”Assad emphasized.

Earlier, on January 5, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out holding a personal meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad following the talks between the foreign ministers.

On December 28, tripartite talks were held in Moscow between the ministers of defense of the Russian Federation, Syria and Turkey, at which they discussed ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the problem of refugees and joint efforts to combat extremist groups.

Later it became known that the trilateral meeting led to the consent of the Turkish side to the complete withdrawal of troops from the territory controlled by Ankara in northern Syria.

On December 2, the Kremlin announced Moscow’s readiness to become a mediator in settling the problems of Damascus and Ankara.

On November 24, Russian Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev stressed that the dialogue between Erdogan and Assad is extremely important for resolving the situation in Syria. Lavrentiev expressed hope that Turkey would not conduct a full-fledged ground military operation in Syria.

Prior to this, on November 20, Ankara launched an air operation against the Syrian wing of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The country’s armed forces carried out strikes in four regions of Syria and one region of Iraq. The Turkish Ministry of Defense explained that the operation is being carried out in response to the explosion that thundered in Istanbul on November 13.