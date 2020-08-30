Syrian President Bashar al-Assad approved by his decree the composition of the country’s new cabinet, reports TASSreferring to the office of the head of state.

Prime Minister Hussein Arnus, who has been acting head of the Cabinet since June 11, became the head of the Syrian government. Prior to that, Arnus served as Minister of Water Resources in the previous government.

It is noted that Bassam Tuome took the post of Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, Kenan Yagi became Minister of Finance, Ziyad Sabbagh became Minister of Industry, Mohammad Hassan Katnan became Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform.

Ali Abdullah Ayyub remained the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the country in the new Cabinet. Walid Muallem also retained the post of deputy prime minister and foreign minister of the republic. Mohammed Khaled Rahmon remained the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The new government of Syria was created after the July 19 elections of deputies of the country’s parliament. They won the bloc “National Unity”, which is headed by the Party of Arab Socialist Renaissance, whose secretary general is Bashar al-Assad.