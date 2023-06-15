Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

The Syrian ruler Assad wants to involve Turkey in shaping the future of his country. Kurds should be left out. Without them, peace in Syria would hardly be possible.

Damascus – On June 12, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Asghar Haji visited the Syrian ruler with a delegation Bashar al Assad in Damascus. In doing so mainly talked about the future of Syria. Assad made it clear how important the so-called quartet is. Except Syria also discuss Russia and Iran as well as the Türkiye about the fate of the country plagued by civil war. The ruler Assad now has the presidency Recep Tayyip Erdogan played an important role in shaping the future of the country for the first time.

Assad wants Turkish troops to withdraw from Syria

Assad stressed that the future goals of the quartet must include Turkey’s withdrawal from Syrian territory and the fight against terrorism. Turkey holds parts in Northeast Syria, such as occupied the Kurdish city of Afrin since 2018. At that time more than 90 percent of the people living there were Kurdish, but now it is less than 30 percent.

This time, too, the Kurds are to be excluded from negotiations on the future of the country. “All previous attempts to solve the Syrian crisis have failed because not all actors were included in the negotiations. Syria is a multiethnic country. Any viable solution must include the self-government of North and East Syria in the negotiations on Syria’s future,” said the representative of the self-government of North and East Syria in Germany, Khaled Davrisch, in an interview with our editorial team. Among other things, the self-government calls for “recognition of the collective rights of all ethnic and religious population groups in Syria”.

Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad is calling for Turkish troops to be withdrawn from Syria. © Wang Haizhou/IMAGO

Kamal Sido, Middle East consultant at the Society for Threatened Peoples (GfbV), sees it similarly. “These four states want to destroy autonomous self-government. It is the only alternative to Assad. If that happens, Assad will have everything under control.” The consequences would be catastrophic. Then more Kurds would have to leave their homeland. Iran also seems to be playing a dangerous game in Syria. “Iran is trying to use Hezbollah to launch attacks on Americans before the elections,” warns the expert. “The Iranians want the US troops to withdraw. The Kurds would then be at the mercy of the Syrian army.”

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: This is the President of Türkiye View photo gallery

Syria is threatened with further fighting in the Idlib region

An agreement within the quartet would result in Turkey withdrawing from Kurdish areas in Syria (Rojava). This would lead to unrest, especially in the Idlib region, where millions of Syrian internally displaced persons live. There are also Syrian jihadists there who see the Turkish army as a protective force. Battles with the Syrian army and further streams of refugees here too could hardly be ruled out. (Erkan Pehlivan)