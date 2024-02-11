The actions of the United States, which continues to supply weapons to Israel, could lead to an expansion of the scale of the conflict in the Middle East. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announced this on February 11 while holding a meeting in Damascus with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

“President Bashar al-Assad said that US behavior regarding the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip threatens to expand the scope of the conflict due to the continued supply of lethal weapons to the Zionist entity and Washington’s attacks on various areas in the Middle East,” the agency quotes a statement from Assad’s office. Sana.

The Syrian leader also stressed that the West and Israel are at an impasse. According to him, the fact that Israel began an escalation against Palestine, Syria and Lebanon is nothing more than an attempt to find a way out of the impasse. Assad also added that international organizations, primarily the UN Security Council, are unable to stop Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Earlier, on February 9, US President Joe Biden's Deputy National Security Adviser John Finer said that the White House administration's approach to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict contained a number of errors. There he acknowledged the “mistakes” of the US authorities at the beginning of the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine and noted that Washington should have quickly condemned the harsh statements of Israeli officials against the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Prior to this, on February 7, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a press conference in Tel Aviv, said that civilians were still dying in the Gaza Strip and there were still too many casualties. He emphasized that the rhetoric of some officials in the Israeli administration contributes to the further escalation of the conflict.

On the same day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported casualties as a result of an Israeli Air Force strike on the Syrian city of Homs. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strike was confirmed by the Syrian Ministry of Defense. They indicated that several civilians were killed and injured. It was reported that several missiles were shot down by air defense systems.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.