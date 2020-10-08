Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said he plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, with whom he is currently in constant contact by phone. He told about this in an interview “RIA News», Published on Thursday, October 8th.

“We are in constant contact (with Vladimir Putin – Ed.) – mainly by phone – whenever something happens or there is a need for a conversation. Of course, we will continue to communicate and, of course, will meet in the future, but it depends on the political situation in Syria, ”Assad explained.

The Syrian leader added that in the near future, conversations will take place by phone, as the whole world is paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The day before, Assad announced that Syria intends to request the supply of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

On September 7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Damascus. This is his first visit to Syria since February 2012. Following the talks, the Russian minister said that the hotbeds of terrorists remaining in the Syrian Arab Republic would be completely eliminated. The parties stated that the situation “on the ground” in the republic has stabilized.