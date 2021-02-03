Every lover of video games and Star Wars is aware of one of the best valued franchises of the work created by George Lucas, we speak neither more nor less than Knights of the Old Republic. Recently there have been some rumors that a new Kotor It could be in development for almost a year, being again an RPG title but without BioWare at the controls.

This has led to the question of who could be in charge of bringing back a new Kotor to the fore, and it seems that the latest rumors point to a clear winner: Aspyr. Without going any further, the American studio has already worked on the previous installments of the franchise, being in charge of bringing the classic KOTORs to different platforms.

Aspyr would be developing a new Kotor with a AAA budget

However, according to rumors, this time Aspyr would be developing a new Kotor, for which I would be counting on a AAA budget. A few hours ago it was revealed that the studio, along with Gearbox and Easybrain have been acquired by THQ Nordic, after which the group has ensured that “Aspyr is working on a major AAA with a budget of more than 70 million dollars”.

In addition, later the Embracer group (THQ Nordic) also blurted out that Aspyr’s big project is a licensed title. On a ResetEra thread The Aspyr project began to be discussed, with most posters speculating that it was a new KOTOR game, and Jason Schreier came up with a couple of short answers that could be interpreted as confirmation.

Of course, all this must be taken as a simple rumor, at least until the study or the Embracer group decides on which title is in development. What do you think about the arrival of a new Kotor from Aspyr’s hands?