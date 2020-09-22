“We are not yet a big team, we aspire to compete with them face to face”, explains Miguel Ángel Jiménez, president of Jimbee Cartagena, who through his company (Jimbofresh, dedicated to the fruit of the area) has bet heavily on futsal. His club has been a great promoter of the market, signing a lot and well: Bebe (closing that comes from being champion with Movistar), Juan Emilio (a sought-after center who comes from Russia), Waltinho (100 goals in two years in Japan), Andresito (elegant wing that left ElPozo), Avellino (closing Argentinean of guarantees), Marinovic (Croatian versatile), and two young talents such as the meta Chemi and the Brazilian Lucao. All, under the command of a prestigious technician like Duda.

The list is impressive, but the president wants to keep his feet on the ground: “We have the squad we want, but if we don’t think game by game, we won’t be doing things right”, he comments. Nor does he accept the argument for economic power: “We will be between the fifth and eighth budget of the League. The signings have been very hard work, like those of Bebe and Juan Emilio, who had been behind them for years”. Although he does acknowledge that the squad has awakened illusion in “the understood Cartagena fans”, but differentiates this project from the one that the city experienced with the ambitious sponsorship of Polaris World from 2003 to 2007: “Polaris wanted relevance and we do it to promote healthy life, sports in general and futsal in particular.”

Already with a date to start the League (October 3) and waiting to know if the fans will be able to attend the modern Sports Pavilion of Cartagena, the team has left flashes in preseason (beat champion Movistar), Although injuries have yet to let him show his true potential, that aims to be able to look the great ones in the face. Doubt, in charge of materializing it, from the first day he has warned: “There is an aroma of illusion.”