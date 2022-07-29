Madrid. Regular consumption of aspirin can reduce the risk of ovarian cancer in women with a predisposition to suffer from it, as evidenced by a team of researchers from the University of Utah (United States) in a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Specifically, daily or near-daily aspirin use was associated with a 13 percent reduction in ovarian cancer risk in all subgroups analyzed. “This research provides further evidence that chemoprevention of ovarian cancer with frequent aspirin use could benefit people in higher-risk subgroups,” the experts said.

Subgroups were defined by individual factors such as endometriosis, obesity, family history of breast or ovarian cancer, pregnancy, use of oral contraceptives, tubal ligation, and by the number of risk factors: none, one, and two or more.

The specialists collected data from 17 studies that included more than 8,300 cases. “Since aspirin helped people who had two or more risk factors, we hope that patients and doctors can use this research to have an informed conversation about possible preventive measures. People should consult their health care providers before starting a new medication to more appropriately balance any potential risks with potential benefits,” the scientists said.