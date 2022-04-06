Researchers at the School of Medicine and Health Sciences found that aspirin can limit the death rate of patients with moderate Covid-19, according to a study published late last month.

The study found that patients with moderate COVID-19 — which involves symptoms such as fever and cough combined with shortness of breath, sometimes requiring hospitalization — had a 1.6% lower mortality rate when given aspirin during the first day of treatment.

Ali Rahnavard, a lead researcher and assistant professor of biostatistics and bioinformatics, said the study teaches medical professionals to recognize the beneficial health results of affordable medicines, such as aspirin, in COVID-19 treatments.

“This type of study not only benefits society and communities with the COVID-19 pandemic, but also educates us as a scientific community and healthcare system to gain this long-term knowledge and learn from it,” he said.

Rahnavard said the team studied more than 110,000 patients with moderate COVID-19 hospitalizations between January 1 and September 10 of last year, through the National COVID Cohort Collaboration — a National Institute of Health database that compiles the records. of nearly 8 million COVID-19 patients from more than 60 health posts and hospitals.

The researchers identified two groups for the study, after modifying the database to create their own dataset using a process called N3C filtering — which looks at patients through categories such as age and severity of infection.

One group included moderate COVID-19 patients who received aspirin within the first 24 hours of hospitalization, while the other group comprised patients who did not receive aspirin during the first day of treatment to compare two different statistical analyzes of the data.

The research team performed statistical analyzes of the two groups to determine whether there was a significant difference in 28-day mortality between aspirin use.

When aspirin was used in patients over 60 who had at least one comorbidity – two or more medical conditions present in a patient – ​​they had significantly reduced mortality rates when compared to other age groups.

Aspirin use was not associated with mortality in patients without comorbidities, but the odds of fatality would increase if a patient’s number of comorbidities increased, according to the study.

