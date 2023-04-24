Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

Alcohol despite painkillers? In these cases, you should avoid after-work beers or digestive schnapps.

Frankfurt – Have you ever wondered if it’s okay to drink alcohol after taking a painkiller? You wouldn’t be alone with this question – it’s a very popular Google search query. We summarize for you what, according to expert opinion, you should pay attention to.

That is why the mode of action of the painkiller is crucial

A sparkling wine to toast, a glass of Aperol to start your holiday or a beer after work: there are always situations in which people are reluctant to do without alcohol. However, the drink can only be really enjoyed without physical discomfort. If your back hurts or your head won’t stop hurting, taking painkillers seems obvious. But be careful: Under certain circumstances, you should not reach for a glass of alcohol afterwards.

Painkillers are not the same as painkillers. When it comes to alcohol consumption, it also makes a difference whether you Aspirin, ibuprofen or acetamotake l. In order to assess whether and how much alcohol may be drunk after taking the pill, you should first identify the active substance, recommends chief physician Felix Tretter in an interview with Focus Online. This applies to the different painkillers:

For ibuprofen and acetylsalicylic acid : Acidic, antipyretic agents that attack the gastric mucosa, especially in combination with wine; Guide value: no more than one beer

: Acidic, antipyretic agents that attack the gastric mucosa, especially in combination with wine; Guide value: no more than one beer For paracetamol: active substance affects liver; more than about three bottles of beer can negatively affect your metabolism

active substance affects liver; more than about three bottles of beer can negatively affect your metabolism With morphine and other prescription (opioid) painkillers: Active ingredient often acts on brain receptors; drowsiness and breathing problems as possible consequences; Alcohol consumption should be avoided completely

Sources: Focus Online, National Health Service, AOK health magazine

Loud National Health Service When taking over-the-counter painkillers, drinking alcohol in moderation is important. About 10 grams of alcohol a day for healthy women (about 0.25 liters of beer) and 20 grams of alcohol a day for healthy men (about 0.5 liters of beer) are guidelines for this German Society for Nutrition. The differences between the active ingredients listed above also show that the alcohol is also important. Depending on the active ingredient, for example, the combination with acidic wine or less acidic beer can be particularly harmful.

Alcohol consumption with restrictions: This must also be considered

“The combination of alcohol and painkillers becomes more harmful the longer you take one or the other,” Tretter said in an interview Focus. In addition to the amount of alcohol, tolerability also depends on the tablet intake. If painkillers are taken regularly and in high doses, alcohol is generally not recommended, according to the expert. He also notes that the combination is not recommended because Painkillers affect the psyche and the nervous system and this effect is enhanced by alcohol. (Felina Wellner)