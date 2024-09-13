Aden (Union)

Yesterday, the European naval mission (Aspedes) announced a new rescue attempt expected to begin in the coming days for the oil tanker “Sunion”, which was attacked by the “Houthi” group in the Red Sea.

The mission said in a statement on the X platform that it will facilitate a new rescue operation for the tanker “Sunion” in the coming days, by providing protection to commercially chartered vessels, which will tow the ship to a safe location.

The European naval mission indicated that the fire is still burning on the ship, which it said has not yet drifted, stressing that it has not yet detected any signs of an oil leak from the main cargo hold.

She stressed that, in order to prevent an environmental disaster, public and private organizations and stakeholders must cooperate closely.

The Yemeni government warned, the day before yesterday, Thursday, that the Greek oil tanker “Sunion” has become a time bomb and portends an imminent environmental disaster, as the “Houthi” group continues to obstruct international efforts to rescue the “Sunion”, which is carrying a million barrels of crude oil after it was targeted by the Houthis on August 21.