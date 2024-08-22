There Greek-flagged oil tanker that was carrying 150 thousand tons of crude oilevacuated by its crew after an attack in the Red Sea, now represents an “environmental hazard”. This is what the EU naval mission in the Red Sea ‘Aspides’ states on X. The Sounionthis is the name of the vessel, it was hit by multiple shells off the port city of Hodeidahin the Yemen. “All crew members were rescued and transported to Djibouti, the nearest safe port of call,” the Aspides mission wrote.

