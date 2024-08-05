Aspi, the funds do not give up. Here is what is behind the revision of the pact

“Bullshit”. Bullshit. This is how reliable American sources summarize the rumors that the Blackstone and Macquarie funds are ready to exit Autostrade per l’Italia due to uncertainty about tariffs and the possible share to be allocated to the State. Aspi, after returning to public control – Cdp holds 51%, while the remaining 49% is equally divided between Blackstone and Macquarie – continued to be a money machine. The latest half-year report shows a profit of 547 million, with revenues growing and costs decreasing. Not only that: the 6% increase in traffic suggests an even more interesting balance at the end of the year.

Minister Matteo Salvini, in recent days, met with dealers who complain about a huge difference between inflation (which has grown by almost 20% since 2021) and increase in tariffs, rises by an average of 0.8%. Hence the hypothesis that the funds, also worried by the idea of ​​the leader of the Carroccio to allocate a part of the toll revenues to the State, they could start an exit strategy. The truth, however, is quite different: according to Affaritaliani.it, in fact, the revision of the pact – now expiring on 7 January 2025 to avoid the automatic renewal of the current conditions – was made precisely in light of the presentation of the new Industrial Plan (the Pef).

CEO Roberto Tomasi is about to announce a project that has a very long time horizon, until 2038, when the Aspi concession will expire. This is a giant of 36 billion investments that will have to be covered with a tariff increase. And this is where the game will be played. As he wrote The messengerin fact, it seems that the initial request is 8% per year, ten times what was obtained in the past three years. It is unlikely that this will be achieved. But it is plausible that a middle ground can be found that will make everyone happy.

On the other hand, it is difficult to imagine that Macquarie, increasingly inserted within the Italian economic fabric (one name above all, Open Fiber of which it holds 40%) decides to abandon Aspi on which it has placed a chip of about two billion. On Blackstone, then, there is even less to say: according to Affari, in fact, the Americans have put in place what they call their “perennial fund”, that is, an investment vehicle that has no time horizons. Therefore, in the world of finance they are sure: no escape and no idea of ​​being more cautious. And the rumors? Bullshit.