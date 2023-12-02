Aspi interested in the Deal engineering company

An agreement is currently being worked on to acquire Deal, a specialist engineering company focused on the construction of bridges and viaducts, controlled by Rizzani de Eccher. At the same time, a 10-year partnership is also being considered to entrust further projects. This operation, although not yet formalized, is the subject of work by the top management of Autostrade per l’Italia and, according to sources financial reports reported by La Stampa, is expected to be concluded relatively quickly.



Read also: ASPI, CEO Tomasi: “Sustainability is not only environmental but also economic”

The acquisition is part of a broader context, characterized by a considerable amount of work that the group, led by Roberto Tomasi, is facing. Between projects already underway and those in the start-up phase, the financial commitment is considerable, estimated at tens of billions. This situation is under close observation not only by shareholders, with CDP at the forefront holding the51%, but also by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MIT). Rizzani de Eccher, a historic company in the construction sector, has been facing difficulties for some time. The construction sector in general is going through a difficult period, and Cdp, through Webuild, had started the “Italia Project” with the acquisition of Astaldi, with the aim of creating a national champion in the sector.

Read also: Tomasi (Aspi): “Road traffic cannot be replaced for now”

Rizzani, which reported a loss of 58 million euros in its 2022 consolidated financial statements, recently appointed Alberto Cimolai as an expert for the negotiated settlement of the company. The estimated acquisition of Deal, with a value between 15 and 20 million according to some estimates, would allow Aspi to strengthen itself in a strategic sector and, at the same time, to provide support to an important company in the construction sector which is going through a phase difficult.

The ultimate goal appears to be the merger of the former subsidiary of Rizzani, Deal, with the former Pavimental, now renamed Amplia Infrastructures, previously controlled by Autostrade per l’Italia. Deal ended 2022 with a production value of around 30 million euros and a slightly loss-making net result, compared to profits of 1.6 million euros the previous year.

Subscribe to the newsletter

