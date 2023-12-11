Aspi, 21.5 billion for the highways of the future

In 2024, the national motorway network will celebrate its centenary. It is interesting to note that the Centenary Motorway, known as the Autolaghi Milano-Varese (inaugurated on 21 September 1924 in the presence of King Vittorio Emanuele III), has recently achieved a new record. Since last September 25th, the A8 Milano Laghi has become the first five-lane motorway in the Peninsula, in the stretch between the Milan North barrier and the interconnection with the A9 Lainate-Como-Chiasso motorway. This is approximately 4.4 kilometers of infrastructure serving the metropolitan city of Milan and the production districts that characterize the area. Il Sole 24 Ore reports it.

From the installation of the first stone to the present day, the Italian motorway network, with over 6,000 toll kilometers, of which approximately 50% is managed by the main operator, Autostrade per l'Italia (Aspi), it has become the cornerstone of the national production and consumption system. This is confirmed by the numbers, since over 80% of manufacturing workers on the national territory are located within 20 kilometers of the nearest motorway toll booth, and similar percentages are also observed for workers in the transport and warehousing sectors. In particular, 130% of the production activities of The country is located within a radius of 5 kilometers from the motorway toll booths, while approximately 147% of the population lives within 10 kilometers from a network access junction. Motorways are therefore a strategic asset and represent a fundamental pillar for the country's logistics.

However, the Italian motorway network is now subject to significant challenges. With around 5 million vehicles entering the Italian motorway system every day, an average flow of over 40,000 vehicles is generated on the routes, with peaks of over 100,000 vehicles per day. The congestion during rush hour became unbearable, and that pushed Aspi to launch a multi-year investment plan of 21.5 billion euros for the strengthening and modernization of the network under its responsibility.

The modernization is not only limited to adapting to the most recent regulatory and construction standards but also involves the use of latest generation materials and advanced technologies. This intervention aims to not only extend the useful life of the infrastructure by another 50 years, but also represents an opportunity to contribute to the decarbonisation of transport, with innovative projects such as service stations powered by the kinetic energy of cars, tested by Aspi along the Autostrada del Sole (A1).

Furthermore, the green paper distributed with Il Sole 24 Ore, the result of collaborations between leading operators in the sector, actors in the economic system and academics, aims to contribute to the debate on the decisions and investments necessary to accompany the energy transition and modernize Italian motorways . In summary, the conclusions of the book indicate that the motorway network plays an irreplaceable role, requiring a joint commitment to renew the infrastructure and develop the supply chain of the various energy carriers. Motorways also play a significant role in the processes of technological innovation and decarbonisation, contributing to a virtuous path of sustainability and efficiency.

