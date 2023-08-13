Yesterday the initiative of Autostrade per l’Italia and the State Police stopped in Tuscany to raise awareness among travelers about the road safety and promote correct driving behaviour. In particular, the project saw the caravan tour on safety, stop on the A1 at the Badia al Pino Ovest station, near Arezzo.

The actors in the field

A concrete contribution has come first of all from traffic police officers, which in the main service areas of the motorway network provided advice on safe driving and useful information on road conditions in real time. But not only by them: also the role of Aspi and Anpas staff it was very important, having offered caring services to users in transit thanks also to the presence of an ambulance with volunteers on board. Furthermore, on the same day yesterday, the staff of ASPI and the road network was available to users traveling also in the Cantagallo Ovest station on the A1, near Bologna.

Maximum promotion

And that’s not all. In some stages there were also vintage cars of the Amatori Automoto Storiche Group, better known as GAMS extension, while the operators of the Specialty have created an interaction space for travellers, to whom gadgets have also been distributed, entertaining the little ones with moments of play, to involve families in moments of awareness on issues dedicated to road safety, including including distraction, use of seat belts, observance of speed limits or safety distance just to name a few. Finally, in the service areas, a touch point for users in transit where the mobile office, cars and motorbikes of the Traffic Police and gazebos have been positioned.

Exodus and counter-exodus

“The caravan tour on driving safety it started on the weekend of the exodus, last Saturday 5 August, in two service areas of the South route: A1 Secchia Ovest and A14 La Pioppa Ovest, and will also continue during the counter-exodus, scheduled for 26 August, in the service areas of the North route: A1 Secchia Est; A14 Conero East and A1 Casilina East – reads a note – All stages, identified in correspondence with the the busiest points of the network“.